DENR monitoring Zambales resorts

By MAR T. SUPNAD

IBA, Zambales – The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently staged a surprise visit at several resorts along Bangantalinga Beach in Iba, Zambales.



Laudemir S. Salac, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) led the visit, dubbing it “a proactive convergent action” to help prevent the degradation of the environment there.

Among others, Salac and his team checked the waste disposal practices of several resorts, including sanitary and sewage facilities.

He pointed out, “the activity was conducted as pre-emptive measure, relative to the prevailing environmental degradation issue in Boracay caused by lenient enforcement of DENR and LGU policies.”

Caught without an Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) were the Palmera Garden Beach Resort and the Bakasyunan Resort and Conference Center, two of the biggest resorts in Iba.

Both resorts were given notice of said violation.

Vilma Mirador, the manager of Palmera Garden Resort, and Gloria Saavedra, manager of Baksyunan Resort, maintained they have secured a Provincial Environmental Compliance Certificate (PECC).

Salac, however, countered, “The PECC is different from the ECC being issued by the DENR. The PECC is for provincial compliance only while the ECC is mandated by national law.”

He instructed both managers to secure an ECC immediately, warning them of possible closure for non-compliance.

Note the visit was graced by Iba Mayor Rundstedt Jun Ebdane along with Iba Planning officer Engr. Ventura, and Iba Municipal Health Officer Dr. Raul Echipare.

“It is good that we are doing this in advance. Hindi ‘yung huli (na) at ipasasara na (lang) kaagad. With this, we are giving them (resort owners) enough time to abide making it fair for them also,” Ebdane said.

Salac vowed to continue monitoring activities in Iba, adding the same will be conducted in nearby San Antonio.

