Experts bothered with Kanlaon’s unrest

By MINERVA BC NEWMAN

CANLAON CITY – Alert level 2 is still on over Kanlaon Volcano, with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST)-Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHILVOCS) on Saturday issuing a statement saying it is undergoing moderate level of unrest due to the probable intrusion of magma in its depths, something it said that may or may not lead to a magmatic eruption.



According to the Kanlaon Volcano seismic monitoring network, the volcano recorded two volcanic earthquakes during the past 24 hours. They also observed moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 300 meters from the summit.

The monitoring network also recorded ground deformation data which indicated a more pronounced inflation that signified pressurization deep beneath the volcano. Sulfur Dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 261 tonnes/day on Friday.

PHILVOCS has since advised local government units in Negros to warn the public of the possibility of a sudden and hazardous phreatic eruption.

It also advised the public to stay clear of the 4km permanent danger zone (PDZ).

Civil Aviation Authorities were also urged to avoid letting aircrafts fly close to the volcano’s summit.

