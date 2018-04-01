FDA warns public on 4 products

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned the public against consuming four food products that are being sold in the market.



In an advisory, the agency said the public must shun purchasing these products: Taberu Crispy Tempura Seaweed (Original Flavor), Bumble Bee Premium Wild Pink Salmon, Apyld R3 Balance Body Shake, and Ziller Garlic BBQ Jerky.

The FDA said the products did not undergo the agency’s registration process.

“FDA postmarketing surveillance (PMS) activities have verified that the above-mentioned food products have not gone through the registration process of the agency and have not been issued the proper authorization in the form of Certificate of Product Registration,” the agency said.

“The public is advised not to purchase the aforementioned violative products. Moreover, the public is advised to be vigilant against food products that might not be duly registered with FDA,” it added.

The FDA said they cannot guarantee the quality and safety of the said products since it did not go through in the evaluation process. (Analou De Vera)

