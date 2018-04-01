Fire guts down houses in Tondo

A fire razed a residential area in Tondo, Manila, during the wee hours of Black Saturday, destroying around P100,000 worth of properties.



The fire started around 1:25 a.m. on March 31 in a residential area along Ma. Guizon Street, Tondo, Manila,, said arson investigator SFO2 Armando Baldillo.

The fire of still unknown origin started at the mid portion of the ground floor of House No. 783 Interior 2, Ma. Guizon St., Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila, a two-storey house owned by a 73-year-old widow identified as Jose Cruz.

The fire reached 2nd alarm by 1:51 a.m. and by 2:41 a.m., fire officials declared fire out. (Hans Amacio)

