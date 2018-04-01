Gun-toting laborer nabbed

A construction worker was nabbed after a gun was seized from him inside a cemetery in Malabon City Friday night.

Police arrested 42-year-old Norgie Hipolito inside Tugatog Public Cemetery around 6:30 p.m.



Initial investigation showed that a concerned citizen, who asked for anonymity, reported to the police about a man with a gun tucked in his waist.

Responding policemen from Police Community Precinct (PCP) 4 caught the man later identified as Hipolito.

Upon frisking, a caliber .38 revolver with three live ammunition was seized from Hipolito

Police are yet to determine if Hipolito had previous criminal records.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Law of Firearms and Ammunition will be filed against Hipolito. (Kate Javier)

