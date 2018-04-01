‘Lola Ko’ turns 1 with special series

GMA Network’s toprating program Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko celebrates its first year of shaping children’s values through its magical stories with a month-long series of special episodes this April.

The kid-friendly show will showcase five different stories that will be shown every Sunday of the month featuring the Network’s biggest stars.

For its first anniversary episode this Sunday (April 1), Carla Abellana headlines the story entitled “Boggs Bunny”. Carla is Boggs Bunny, an Easter Bunny who learns the lesson about spreading love and joy.

On April 8, Kapuso heartthrob Ruru Madrid topbills the episode “Hercules”. This story is about believing in oneself as Lola Goreng (Gloria Romero) wants to inspire her grandson Jorel (Julius Miguel) to join a school activity but the latter has low self-esteem.

Kambal, Karibal stars Kyline Alcantara and Jeric Gonzales headline “Ibong Adarna” that tackles the story of the mythical bird and how one can be a blessing to others on April 15.

Meanwhile on April 22, Lola Goreng tells a story about love and appreciation for family in its fourth episode entitled “Tarzan and Jane” with Asia’s Pop Sweetheart Julie Anne San Jose and Kapuso leading man Gil Cuerva.

And to cap the month-long special is a story that highlights how true love will find you.

Marian Rivera breathes life to Princess in the episode entitled “Enchanted” which will air on April 29.

Magical Sundays are in store on Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko every Sunday after Sirkus on GMA.

