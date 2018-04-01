P13M shabu seized, 9 arrested

By LESLEY CAMINADE VESTIL

CEBU CITY – Authorities here on Good Friday sequestered at least P13 million worth of shabu following separate anti-illegal drug operations that also led to the arrest of nine suspects.



Supt. Christopher Naveda, Cebu City Police (CCP) Chief of Intelligence, said the arrests were made possible through intensive surveillance work facilitated through the help of community volunteers, including force multipliers and previously arrested drug personalities.

Naveda bared the identity of the alleged drug personality caught in Basak, San Nicolas as a certain Mario De Jesus, who yielded four large packs of shabu worth P11.8 million.

Arrested in Barangay Alaska, Mambaling were Marcelo Pinesilya and Yolanda Silverio, who yielded seven packs of shabu worth an estimated P153,000.

Nabbed in an operation at Barangay Labangon were Loremar Carcueva and Mark Bryan Lopez, who surrendered 12 packs of shabu worth P295,000.

Collared in Barangay Mabolo, were Reychillo Valdez and Raymund Englatera. Confiscated from them were 10 packs of shabu worth P208,000.

According to Naveda, following tactical interrogation, some of the suspects admitted to having contacts inside the Cebu City Jail.

Naveda said they will be meeting with the Bureau of Jail, Management and Penology (BJMP) to address the issue.

