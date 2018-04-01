PBA: SMB, Magnolia break tie today

by Jonas Terrado

Game Today (Smart Araneta Coliseum)

6:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Magnolia

Game 1: Magnolia 105, San Miguel 103

Game 2: San Miguel 92, Magnolia 77

(Series tied 1-1)

Defending champion San Miguel and Magnolia resume their PBA Philippine Cup Finals duel after a long respite tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, the physicality expected to remain the same as seen in the first two games of the best-of-seven series.



Both teams expect to enter the 6:30 p.m. contest feeling rejuvenated and determined to gain a 2-1 lead while also bracing for more rugged play that was seen in the latter stages of San Miguel’s 92-77 triumph the previous Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Beermen, who blew a 20-point lead in the 105-103 loss in Game 1, are looking to use whatever momentum gained before the break to their advantage and move halfway from completing a fourth consecutive title in the season’s opening tournament.

“Nafe-feel ko na mas itotodo namin ang Game 3,” said San Miguel forward Arwind Santos, who fired 24 points spiked by six triples in Game 2.

Santos, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot and reserves Matt Ganuelas-Rosser and Brian Heruela will once again be tapped to deliver anew, with Magnolia likely to continue to give June Mar Fajardo fits inside the shaded lane.

Fajardo was held to 12 points in Game 2, but Magnolia rued its failure to contain San Miguel’s perimeter shooting.

“The good thing with us, we have June Mar Fajardo, but there’s so many ways how to stop June Mar, which they are doing right now. But we keep on adjusting,” said Beermen coach Leo Austria.

Magnolia, on the other hand, would like to see a tight game right from the onset, unlike in the previous two games that saw the Hotshots play catch up.

The Hotshots are also looking to avoid getting into foul trouble, as evident in Game 2 with Mark Barroca and Jio Jalalon with early infractions.

Despite these concerns, coach Chito Victolero is not about to make significant changes with the defensive mindset that allowed the tram to make the finals after unsuccessful tries in all three conferences last season.

“We’ll try kung anuman yung ginagawa namin from the start ng conference, yun pa rin yung gagawin namin,” said Victolero.

