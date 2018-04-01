PH Cuppers bank on ‘homecourt’ against Thais

by Kristel Satumbaga

The Philippine Davis Cup team hopes to use of its homecourt to full advantage when it battles Thailand in the Asia Oceania Zone Group II second-round tie on April 7 to 8.



The two-day, best-of-five affair will be held at the clay court of the Philippine Columbian Association in Paco, Manila where the PH Cuppers seek to advance into the final round slated in September.

The PH team advanced to the second round following a 4-1 drubbing of Southeast Asian rival Indonesia last February held in Jakarta while the Thai squad pulled off a close 3-2 win over Sri Lanka.

The Philippine Tennis Association has yet to announce its nominated players for the squad although it is possible that the team will field the same squad the dominated the Indons.

They are AJ Lim, Jeson Patrombon, Francis Casey Alcantara, Jurence Mendoza and John Bryan Otico.

Thailand, for its part, recently released its lineup composed of the same netters that went up against Sri Lanka: Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Jirat Navasirisomboon, Palaphoom Kovapitukted and twins Sanchai and Shonchat Ratiwatana.

Apart from inching closer to its bid of getting promoted to the elite Group I next year, the PH squad also hopes to avenge its 5-0 loss to the Thais last year in the same round.

The PH team was then short-staffed, sending only three players in Patrombon, Lim and PJ Tierro after Fil-Am mainstays Ruben Gonzales and Treat Huey begged off from representing the Philippines due to various injuries.

