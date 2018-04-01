ProEx camp

ProEx will be holding its first 3-day Basketball Camp from April 10 to 12 at the Meralco Gym, Ortigas Ave., Pasig City.

The camp is open to Boys & Girls aged 9-to-15 yrs. old.



ProEx coaches will offer tips and give hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental basketball skills stations, contests, and non-contact games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment.

Campers will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction.

ProEx is dedicated to organizing camps that emphasize fundamentals, participation, development, teamwork, safety, family involvement, and fun, all while developing a child’s appreciation and love for the game of basketball.

