Rejoice!

by Marilyn C. Arayata

What sufferings have you endured? No matter how sorrowful your own “Good Friday” was, there is “resurrection”.



To the sick and almost debilitated who are now well and able to do things by themselves: rejoice! Be glad if you surpassed the challenges related to your education. Congratulations! Celebrate with the people who helped you achieve more and become more.

Be joyful if you lost something and found it again after a long search. Take care of it, but avoid being so attached to anything (or anybody). Nothing lasts.

Celebrate if you were weak and powerless before but enjoying strength and a considerable level of independence now. It must have been a sad journey, but look – you were able to summon enough wits and courage to develop, educate, and empower yourself to end your struggles.

What troubles have you overcome? Are you going through something difficult and painful right now? Enjoy your blessings as you endure the trials. Hang on. You will needa pocket full of hope before your “resurrection” comes. Nothing lasts. God bless you.

“We can rejoice, too, when we run into problems and trials, for we know that they help us develop endurance. And endurance develops strength of character, and character strengthens our confident hope of salvation. And this hope will not lead to disappointment. For we know how dearly God loves us, because he has given us the Holy Spirit to fill our hearts with his love.” (Romans 5:3-5)

