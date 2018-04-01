UP recognizes own scientists

University of the Philippines (UP) recognized the hard work and exceptional research productivity of its faculty members by appointing 71 of them as UP Scientists of various ranks under the Scientific Productivity System (SPS) in ceremonies recently at the Ang Bahay ng Alumni.



According to UP Vice President for Academic Affairs Cynthia Rose Bautista, the current batch of awardees is historic in being the largest number compared to their predecessors.

Bautista said that the historic number of awardees in this year’s ceremony was evidence of UP’s growing influence as a node of high quality research “that changes the way society sees its and its problems, and the way they can be solved.”

The scientists were appointed for the period 2017 to 2019. Of the total appointees, 13 or 18.3 percent were from UP-Diliman Campus in Quezon City. (PNA)

