Village peacekeeper escapes death

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Iloilo City — A spot report from the Police Regional Office (PRO-6) Friday said a village peacekeeping volunteer from Moises Padilla town in Negros Occidental narrowly survived an ambush allegedly perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA).



Police said victim Dave Vallente, 44, a member of the Barangay Peacekeeping Action Teams (BPAT) in Barangay Odiong, suffered a bullet wound on his left thigh after being shot at by several armed men while standing at the balcony of his house. The armed men supposedly announced they were NPA guerillas before fleeing. The 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) believes the attack might have been staged as part of the NPAs founding anniversary last Thursday. (Tara Yap)

Related

comments