Wendell todo-suporta sa bagets na anak

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

ACTOR Wendell Ramos has said that his son Wendell Saviour wanted to become a basketball player but he would still support him if he decides to pursue show business.

“He wants to try out for Letran or De La Salle. Hindi sya matangkad pero he’s got the guts, skills. Hopefully,” said Wendell at the launch of the Ginebra San Miguel Ginebra Ako Limited Edition Jersey Collection at Metro Walk in Pasig City last Thursday.

These days, Wendell Savior is getting fan base on social media for his good looks and charm.

Asked about his son’s possible showbiz career, Wendell said: “Why not? Up to him. I will support him. Just be professional and be humble. ‘Yun lang.”

Wendell, who will soon appear on a new Kapuso teleserye, said that he has been a basketball fan when he was younger.

“Big J (Robert Jaworski) era ako nagsimula mahilig sa basketball. ‘Yung time ng Purefoods nila Alvin Patrimonio. Hindi pa ako active sa show business nuon. Pero ngayong nasa showbiz na ako, live na akong nanunuod with my friends in the industry,” said Wendell.

He even tried out for basketball in school when he was 16 years old. “Kalaro ko na nuon pa sila Mark Caguioa, L.A. Tenorio. I’m glad nasa Ginebra na sila. Sila Scottie Thompson. May mga hinangaan din akong basketball team pero iba ang Ginebra.”

Wendell, 39, recalled how he got starstruck the first time he met Jaworski.

“May charity game kami nun sa showbiz. Coach namin nun si Jaworski at ginanahan ako maglaro,” he said.

Last year, the Ganado Classics: 3 Decade Jersey Collection celebrated the historical moments of Ginebra. Every jersey in the collection showcased remarkable Ginebra stories behind it like winning its first PBA title in the 1986 PBA Open Conference and bagging the PBA Governors’ Cup Championship in 2016 after an eight-year title drought.

These limited edition jerseys will be worn by the team in the upcoming 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup starting April 2018.

There are five collectible jersey designs to choose from: Japeth Aguilar 25, Scottie Thompson 6, L.A. Tenorio 5, Greg Slaughter 20, and Mark Caguioa 47.

Related

comments