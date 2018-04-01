Woman kills partner

A woman killed her partner after she was accused of having an affair with another man in Caloocan City early Saturday morning, police said.



Marlon Regodon, 30, jobless, died after he was stabbed in the left side of the body by his own live-in partner Regine Figueroa, 26, jobless.

Initial investigation showed that Figueroa stabbed Regodon after she was punched by the latter during a heated argument inside their house around 8 p.m.

The argument started when Figueroa went home and her partner accused her of having an affair with another man, said case investigator PO1 Dorald Cuyangoan.

“He gave me a knife and asked me to kill him,” Figueroa recalled.

The man was rushed to Caloocan City Medical Center where he was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Figueroa’s father reported the incident to the barangay officials who nabbed her.

Appropriate charges will be filed against the suspect who is now detained at the Caloocan police detention cell. (Kate Javier)

