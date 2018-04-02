3 drug suspects arrested

Three drug suspects were arrested after they allegedly shot and wounded three people, two of them minors, in Caloocan City Saturday night, police reported yesterday.



Police identified the suspects as Argin Catagan, 23; Christopher Garcia, 19; and Axle Rose Davocol, 19, all are residents of Barangay 185.

Garcia is a newly identified drug personality in the area, police said.

Around 8 p.m., 39-year-old Crisel Garcia and two minors were walking along St. Joseph Street in Barangay 186, when the three men shot them for no reason and fled.

The victims, who all sustained gunshot wounds in different parts of the body, were brought to Dr. Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital where they are now recuperating.

Around an hour later, the three suspects were nabbed by responding policemen after they got involved again in a riot along Tabon Street.

Authorities recovered from them live ammunition for .38-caliber gun and 12-gauge shotgun, and a heat-sealed plastic sachet of suspected shabu.

The arrested men were positively identified by the victims, said case investigator PO1 Bengie Nalogoc. (Kate Louise B. Javier)

