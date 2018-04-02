Andanar’s call: Prioritize safety of tourists in PH

The surfing accident involving the son of broadcast journalist Karen Davila should serve as a “wake-up call” to concerned authorities to prioritize the safety of tourists in the country, a Malacañang official said yesterday.



Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar expressed sadness after learning that Davila’s son endured surfing injuries while on a Holy Week break in the popular beach destination.

“We are sorry to learn about the unfortunate incident that happened to DJ and Karen’s son, David,” Andanar said.

“Let this serve as a wake-up call to national and local government that the safety of all tourists is of paramount importance,” added Andanar who hails from Surigao del Norte.

Andanar asserted that there must be adequate medical personnel and equipment in tourist attractions to ensure public health and safety.

“Qualified medical personnel and life saving equipment must always be present and ready, especially in places where adventure sports are main attractions such as wind and board surfing in Siargao,” he said.

Davila, anchor of “Bandila” news program on ABS-CBN Channel 2 and “Headstart” on ANC Channel 27, earlier shared on Facebook that her son suffered cuts and bruises while having surfing lessons in Siargao.

She was upset that David’s trainer disappeared after the incident. She also bewailed the lack of lifeguards as well as proper first aid medical facility in Siargao and called the attention of local officials about the matter.

Following Davila’s complaint, local government officials promised to provide 24/7 medical assistance for the public and ensure sufficient supply of medicines in Siargao. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

