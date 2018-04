Chynna: No plans to have another baby

By Ruel J. Mendoza

NAALIW ang netizens sa recent post ni Chynna Ortaleza sa kanyang Instagram na isang pakwan na dinamitan na parang baby at nilagay sa baby stroller.



Akala ng marami ay baka buntis na naman si Chynna.

Pero nilinaw ng Kapuso actress-TV host na joke time lang daw nila iyon ng kanyang mister na si Kean Cipriano.

“No I don’t want another baby! It’s really funny because I posted a photo of a watermelon and they thought I was pregnant. But kami ni Kean we just like to, nagti-trip lang kami,” tawa pa ni Chynna.

Old photo iyong pinost ni Chynna sa IG. Noong makita niya ito ulit, naisipan nilang i-post ito para lang sa katuwaan nilang mag-asawa.

“That was actually a photo we made a long time ago, it was like our baby watermelon.

“So when I found it, natawa ako tapos in-upload ko. Never kasi namin na-name ‘yung creature namin na watermelon.

“Kaya sabi ko rin sa mga tao, ‘Guys, relax, it’s not a second baby’ I’m really not in any mood or shape to think of having another child at the moment because I want to focus on Stellar, she’s turning two,” diin ni Chynna.

May reason daw kung bakit wala sa plano nila Chynna at Kean ang magkaroon ng second baby.

“Itong year na ito she needs more tutok, for me I want to focus on her first and I don’t know if I want another child but if it’s given to us, of course, it’s always welcome.

“But now, we don’t want to think about adding to our family yet kasi we have a lot of things to focus on.

“Number one is your relationship because you have to anchor on that, second of course comes ‘yung pag-rear and ‘yung pag-guide sa bata.

“And of course, we need to be able to focus on ourselves. We need to be able to grow as individuals.”

