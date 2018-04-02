Montano blends film, tourism thru Cine Turismo

By Nestor Cuartero

CINE TURISMO: Tourism Promotions Board Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano couldn’t be any happier that he has just combined in one wonderful project the two fields of interest closest to his heart, film and tourism.



Put them together and you have what the TPB has named as Cine Turismo.

This is not to be mistaken as another film festival of indies.

Montano explained that Cine Turismo is designed to honor Filipino films that have showcased the beauty of the Philippines and have helped promote local tourism through movies.

On its first year, CT honored in simple ceremonies held at Diamond Hotel recently eight movies that showcased various locations around the country.

Honored were “Sakaling Hindi Makarating,” directed by Ice Idanan and shot in Ilocos, Siquijor, Batanes, and Zamboanga; Ellen Ongkeko-Marfil’s “Lakbay2Love,” which showcases Timberland Heights and Benguet; “Camp Sawi,” directed by Irene Villamor, set in Bantayan Island; “Patay na Si Hesus,” directed by Victor Villanueva; “Apocalypse Child,” set in Baler; “Siargao,” directed by Paul Soriano, which showcases the island of the same name; “Requited,” directed by Nerissa Picadizo, which features Mt. Pinatubo; and “Kiko Boksingero,” directed by Thop Nazareno, shot in Baguio City.

Montano said that by highlighting the country’s tourist attractions in films, we are encouraging more people to visit them.

The move translates to increased revenues for LGU’s and private operators of hotels and resorts.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Corazon Teo and Montano presented the trophies to the representatives of the films given recognition.

PASSING FILM TOURISM BILL: The actor-director also stated that the Film Tourism Bill pending in Congress has been getting overwhelming support in the Senate and House of Representatives and even from President Duterte.

The TPB, an attached agency of the Department of Tourism, has called for passage of the pending Film Tourism Bill (SB 1330) sponsored by Sen. Grace Poe and introduced by Sen. Sonny Angara.

The Film Tourism Bill recognizes the “potential of international and local motion picture production to create jobs, grow the economy and raise the nation’s international profile” and seeks to offer incentives to production companies who choose to showcase Philippine destinations and the nation’s historical and cultural heritage, or champion Filipino film practitioners and artists in foreign productions.

