Pacquiao performs in Osaka

by Nick Giongco

Sen. Manny Pacquiao took his act to Japan during the Lenten break to make a little money on the side.

“Alangan naman yung Senado pa ang pagkakitaan ko,” Pacquiao said from Osaka where he did a show.



Pacquiao tagged along his entire family and select members of his Senate staff and is due back in Manila today.

The holidays allowed Pacquiao to take a breather from his punishing Senate schedule to relax a bit as well especially that he is a few weeks from the start of training camp.

Pacquiao is booked to fight for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown of Lucas Matthysse of Argentina in July in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

While training camp won’t officially unwrap in May, Pacquiao insists he has been keeping his weight in check by doing light workouts when the opportunity arises.

Besides, Pacquiao, 39, hasn’t actually allowed himself to bloat in-between fights.

A kickoff press conference in Manila, followed by a similar affair in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian capital, will take place this month to drumbeat the promotion.

Pacquiao, who hasn’t fought since being upset by the rugged Australian Jeff Horn on a disputable split decision last year in Brisbane, Australia, believes he remains an elite fighter and that Matthysse is going to bring out the best in him.

