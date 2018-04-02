PBA DL: Scorpions seek semis slot

by Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today (Pasig City Sports Center)

2 p.m. – CEU vs Batangas-EAC

4 p.m. – Go for Gold-CSB vs AMA

Congolese center Rod Ebondo will be back in harness as Centro Escolar University guns for the first outright semifinals berth against eliminated Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College today in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



No less than Scorpions coach Yong Garcia made the announcement on the eve of their 2 p.m. showdown with the ousted Generals, sounding confident that the 6-foot-7 Ebondo can make his usual presence felt after missing their last two matches due to a nagging back injury.

“Yes, he’s ready to play,” he said. “We know what Rod can give us that’s why we’re excited to have him back. We know how crucial the game on hand is and my players are already motivated enough to get the job done.”

Clashing in a no-bearing showdown at 4 p.m. are Go for Gold-St. Benilde and AMA Online Education, with both teams eager to maintain some measure of pride.

The Scratchers, running at eighth spot with a 4-6 slate, intend to close out their maiden campaign on a positive note while the Titans, also at the tailend of the 12-team field, are aching to come up with a strong performance.

However, much of the spotlight will fall on the opener, with CEU out to break free from a three-way tie with idle Akari-Adamson and Marinerong Pilipino on top with similar 8-2 records and fortify its immediate bid for a Top 2 finish.

