‘The Darkest Minds’ trailer released

From the producers of “Stranger Things” comes the latest YA book-to-movie “The Darkest Minds” based on the book by author Alexandra Bracken and directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 1 and 3).



“The Darkest Minds” breaks out when teens mysteriously develop powerful new abilities, they are declared a threat by the government and detained. Sixteen-year-old Ruby (Amandla Stenberg), one of the most powerful young people anyone has encountered, escapes her camp and joins a group of runaway teens seeking safe haven. Soon this newfound family realizes that, in a world in which the adults in power have betrayed them, running is not enough and they must wage a resistance, using their collective power to take back control of their future.

“The Darkest Minds” also stars Mandy Moore, Gwendolyn Christie, Harris Dickinson, Patrick Gibson, Skylan Brooks and Miya Cech.

The movie opens in PH cinemas August 22, 2018 from 20th Century Fox.

