Tricycle ban in Bataan

By Mar T. Supnad

BATAAN – To prevent further loss of lives and properties, tricycles are banned from using the center lane along the 70-kilometer long Roman expressway while the Regional Development Council (RDC) passed also a resolution enjoining the Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region III to deputize local government units (LGUs) in apprehension of tricycles traversing key national arterial roads.



The provincial government has passed an ordinance directing tricycles not to use the express lane or center lane of the 4-lane Roman expressway following series of deadly mishaps involving tricycles.

“In fact, under the law, tricycles are totally banned along the national highway but for human consideration the provincial government allowed them to pass through it,” said Bataan’s LTO chief Ronald Dabu.

While the LGUs are empowered to regulate the operation of tricycles, enforcement and apprehension is under the jurisdiction of LTO as provided by Republic Act 4136 otherwise known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The same directive prescribes the minimum standards to be adopted by city and municipal governments in the formulation of a regulatory code for tricycle and pedicab franchise operation that includes physical requirements/equipage, fares, load/capacity limit, and operating conditions.

The banning of tricycles along center lane came after the provincial government noted the series of involvement in deadly mishaps of tricycles along the highway.

Aside from this, slow-moving tricycles use the center lane, causes obstruction to passing four-wheel vehicles along the Roman highway.

