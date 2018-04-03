Ancajas, Sultan duel in Las Vegas

By Nick Giongco

Top Rank chief Bob Arum has penciled May 26 as the date for the landmark all-Filipino world title clash between champion Jerwin Ancajas and mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan.



In an email to the Bulletin, the Hall of Fame promoter said that Las Vegas will be the host city of the International Boxing Federation super-flyweight title match.

The fight was supposed to take place on April 14 but an injury suffered by one of the main event fighters compelled Arum to scrap the entire show.

Informed about the new date, Ancajas’s camp welcomed the development and the champ’s trainer-manager insists this will enable them to properly program the training schedule.

Ancajas is holed out the Survival Camp in Magallanes, Cavite, while Sultan is headquartered at the ALA Boxing Club in Cebu City.

