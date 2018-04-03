Bianca: Independent spirit

By Nestor Cuartero

THAT INDEPENDENT SPIRIT: As she turned 18 on March 2, actress Bianca Umali says her greatest learning thus far is independence.



Orphaned at the early age of 10, the young actress thanked her grandmother who raised her and from whom she drew her strength. A surprise birthday party was tendered for Bianca on the set of her current series, “Kambal Karibal.”

Meanwhile, a grand debut was held to mark the milestone at EDSA Plaza Hotel on March 17 in cooperation with GMA Artist Center.

That goes to show how much Bianca is valued by the network, which considers her a big star material.

Bianca not only possesses a pretty face. She also has the right attitude and talent to match. She will go far as an actress.

Bianca currently topbills afternoon soap “Kambal, Karibal” with her perennial partner Miguel Tanfelix.

MODEL FOR EDUCATION: While busy with her acting career, Bianca finds time to do home schooling. She takes pride in being an advocate for education.

In 2016, she launched an advocacy in tandem with screen partner Miguel Tanfelix dubbed as “Pass A Book Ni Biguel.”

The couple invited their followers to donate pre-loved books, which they gave to chosen public schools.

In 2017, Bianca was named World Vision Youth Ambassador for Education.

On being 18, she says: “I am entering the adult life, it’s a bit intimidating.

I have goals I want to achieve and I’m excited to discover more of myself.”

TRAILERS: Budding actor Tony Labrusca is being groomed as Liza Soberano’s leading man (or one of them) in a new “Darna” film. Director is Erik Matti.

Labrusca is among 13 new faces launched as members of Star Circle just recently.

Ariel Rivera is a menacing contravida in afternoon series “Hanggang Saan.”

