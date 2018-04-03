DTI proposes gradual Boracay shutdown

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has proposed to the Office of the President (OP) to shut down Boracay Island in phases to avoid disrupting businesses and livelihood in the island.



The proposal of the trade department will be among the factors to be considered before President Duterte decides on the proposed six-month closure of the island, according to Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

An inter-agency task force recently recommended a six-month closure of Boracay starting April 26 to pave the way for the rehabilitation works in the island.

Guevarra however said they only received a two-paragraph recommendation from Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Department of Interior and Local Government, and Department of Tourism on the Boracay closure but wanted these agencies to provide more details about the plan.

“The overwhelming consideration for the President is really to restore Boracay to pristine condition so I guess the President is also ready, all things being equal, to make a decision, a firm decision to save Boracay,” Guevarra said.

