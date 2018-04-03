Garbage collector returns P427K cash

BALIWAG, Bulacan (PNA) – A garbage collector from this town has returned cash amounting to PHP427,798 which he found in a heap of garbage that they have collected over the weekend in Barangay Tangos here.



Mayor Ferdinand Estrella identified the honest municipal employee as Emmanuel Romano, who is detailed at the town’s sanitation unit and the owner of the money as Dr. Consuelo de Guzman.

It was learned that the doctor placed the money inside a plastic bag together with some trash papers and placed it under their bed.

Her husband saw the plastic bag and threw it away, thinking that it only contains garbage.

The bag was later picked up by the garbage truck for disposal.

Romano found the cash in the garbage truck and initially turned it over to Joel Miranda, barangay chairman of Poblacion.

After learning that the de Guzman couple reported the matter to the sanitation unit of Baliwag, Miranda presented Romano personally to the owner of the money and returned the cash that he found.

As a token of appreciation, the De Guzman couple gave the honest garbage collector with PHP20,000 cash and several PHP1,000 bills to his co-workers in the garbage truck.

Meanwhile, Estrella promised Romano an increase in his salary for his good deed.

