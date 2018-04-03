New Foton import sees action today

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jerome Lagunzad

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 pm – Foton vs Cignal

7:00 pm – Cocolife vs Sta. Lucia

Touted import Channon Thompson makes her much-awaited debut today when she leads Foton’s charge against Cignal in the resumption of the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix action at The Arena in San Juan City.



A long-time member of the Trinidad and Tobago national team since she was 14, Thompson, now 24, is expected to showcase her scoring prowess as the Tornadoes (3-4) try to turn things around starting in their 4:15 p.m. encounter with the HD Spikers (3-4).

“Our hopes are high,” said Foton coach Rommel Abella, referring to his new recruit who will come in as a mid-season replacement for American Brooke Kranda. “Based on what we’ve seen, she can play at both ends so we’re hoping that she can lead us back to the title.”

Clashing in the nightcap at 7 p.m. are Cocolife (4-3) and Sta. Lucia (3-4).

The Asset Managers, running at third spot so far, are eager to win at least two matches in the second round to assure themselves of a Top 4 finish in the preliminaries and a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

“That’s our goal,” said Cocolife’s Serbian coach Moro Branislav. “Every game will be very crucial. We need to win two of our next three matches. We have to win against Sta. Lucia and Smart, so we will be confident against Petron, which is the best team in the league right now for me.”

But the Asset Managers could be in for a tough grind against the Lady Realtors, who are determined to get back on track after suffering a four-set meltdown to the Tornadoes in their final assignment back in the opening round.

Related

comments