Palace official: Mocha doesn’t spread fake news

By Genalyn D. Kabiling

Malacañang is confident that Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Margaux Uson can defend herself from an administrative complaint over allegedly spreading false information.



Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said although he does not read Uson’s blogs, he believes her word that she does not spread fake news.

“I’m sure Asec Mocha will be able to defend herself, mayroon namang mga processes to follow and to observe. She will be given her fair chance to be able to explain,” Guevarra said in a Palace press briefing yesterday.

Asked if he believes Uson was a peddler of fake news, Gueverra said: “Of course not. To tell you frankly, hindi ko naman binabasa lahat ng mga blogs. I don’t have much time to go over these things.”

“She has consistently denied it so I’ll take her word for it,” he added.

Student leaders of Akbayan Youth have reportedly called for the removal of Uson in an administrative complaint filed before the Ombudsman.

The group has accused the official of gross misconduct, serious dishonesty, and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service for allegedly spreading disinformation while serving as PCOO official.

Uson is unfazed by the complaint filed against her.

