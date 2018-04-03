PBA DL: EAC rallies to stun CEU

By Jerome Lagunzad

Centro Escolar University took also-ran Batangas-Emilio Aguinaldo College lightly yesterday and paid a hefty price as it absorbed a stinging 89-87 setback that put its Top 2 bid in peril in the 2018 PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.



Diminutive guard Cedrick De Joya drilled in 18 points, including the go-ahead triple with 42 seconds left, while Cedric Ablaza came up with a clutch steal in the waning moments as the Generals completed their fightback from a 24-point deficit in the first half.

Batangas-EAC improved its mark to 2-8 and, more importantly, played the spoiler’s role to the hilt as CEU suffered its third setback against eight victories, dropping down to third spot behind idle Akari-Adamson and Marinerong Pilipino both toting similar 8-2 records.

The Scorpions could still clinch an outright semifinals berth if the Skippers will drop their final elimination round assignment against Che’Lu Bar and Grill Revellers (7-3) today and create a three-way logjam from second to fourth spots.

However, the Scorpions could have put themselves in a more ideal situation had they sustained their ferocious start despite playing without Congolese center Rod Ebondo for the third straight time contrary to what CEU coach Yong Garcia told Tempo-Bulletin the other day.

But CEU uncharacteristically crumbled under duress, especially in the fourth quarter, as De Joya led Batangas’ spirited rally, putting Batangas-EAC with a pair of made freebies with 1:13 to play.

Mark Neil Cruz responded with a putback dunk off a Keannu Caballero miss in the ensuing play, putting the Scorpions back on top at 85-84, time down to just 59 ticks.

The Generals, however, still had enough gas left in the tank as De Joya conspired with Ablaza in delivering clutch plays on both ends to complete the stunning comeback win.

