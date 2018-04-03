PBA: Lee ready for Game 4

5 SHARES Share Tweet

By Waylon Galvez

Magnolia guard Paul Lee yesterday said he’s ready to play in the crucial Game 4 despite hurting his right middle finger in Game 3.



“Wala ito, lalaro ako,” said Lee.

Lee injured his right middle finger with nine minutes to play in the fourth period when he tried to steal the ball from SMB’s Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, but accidentally hit the latter’s knee.

His fear for structural damage only disappeared when team PT Nick Ocampo examined him and declared it as not so serious.

“It was a jammed finger, no damage or anything serious. We had it taped together with his ring finger to immobilize it. We’ll check it again during practice Monday and Tuesday,” said Ocampo.

Magnolia is already without Marc Pingris (ACL) and the Hotshots can’t afford to lose another vital player like Lee.

Related

comments