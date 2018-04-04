Ateneo eyes Final 4 berth

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Games Today

(The Arena, San Juan City)

8 a.m. – NU vs UP (Men’s)

10 a.m. – La Salle vs Adamson (Men’s)

2 p.m. –UST vs Ateneo (Women’s)

4 p.m. – NU vs UP (Women’s)

Fancied Ateneo guns for a Final Four berth even as National University seeks to end a four-game slide when they clash with separate foes today at the resumption of UAAP women’s volleyball at The Arena in San Juan City.



The Lady Eagles square off with the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses at 2 p.m., while the Lady Bulldogs battle the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons at 4 p.m.

Ateneo, which totes an 8-3 mark, aims to strengthen its hold of the second spot and join rival La Salle (9-2) in the next phase.

Despite dominating the spiking, blocking and setting departments, the Lady Eagles remain cautious of the hungry Tigresses as the latter aim to keep their Final Four bid alive.

UST, which is currently at sixth with a 4-7 record, is expected to ride the momentum of its stunning 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-9 triumph over the free-falling NU last March 25.

Ateneo’s Jho Maraguinot, Kat Tolentino and Bea De Leon are the players expected to give UST’s dynamic duo of Sisi Rondina and Milena Alessandrini a big headache.

Focus is also on NU, which saw its first-round domination a thing of the past after losing four straight matches that put them at fourth with a 6-5 mark.

The Lady Bulldogs are eager to regain their lost spark, using the week-long respite to reflect on their next strategy while hoping to duplicate their 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23 first-round win over the Lady Maroons last March 4.

Incidentally, it was NU’s last victory.

Jaja Santiago spearheads the Lady Bulldogs anew with setter Jasmine Nabor, Risa Sato and Aiko Urdas.

UP, however, is in a dangerous position with its 3-8 record near the bottom as a loss would eliminate them from the Final Four race.

Tots Carlos are slated to lead the squad after a 23-point production in their last match, while Isa Molde and Ayelle Estranero provide reinforcements.

