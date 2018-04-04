Boracay’s fate up in Cabinet meeting

By Genalyn Kabiling

The government is expected to make its “final action” on the proposed temporary closure of Boracay Island soon.

Senior Deputy Executive Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the inter-agency task force has already submitted to Malacañang a detailed proposal on the six-month shutdown of Boracay.



The recommendation made by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), and Department of Tourism (DoT) will likely be discussed when President Duterte convenes a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, he said.

“Submitted na. May Cabinet meeting bukas. Baka ma-take up doon ang final action on Boracay,” Guevarra said.

Malacañang earlier asked the three concerned agencies to further explain and justify the proposed closure of Boracay to allow for rehabilitation works in the island plagued with sewerage and zoning problems.

Guevarra said the Palace only received a two-paragraph recommendation from DENR, DILG, and DOT on the Boracay closure but wanted these agencies to provide more details about the plan.

He also said the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has suggested the closure of Boracay in phases to minimize the disruption of businesses and livelihood in the island.

