FEU play tackles social media

THE President’s Committee on Culture and the FEU Theater Guild present “FEED” a new play written and directed by Dudz Teraña.



“FEED” is a multimedia performance of citizens turned netizens in the ever evolving and fast paced world of social media in a time when the hungry people of the physical world learn to crave in the digital world created in a cloud.

“FEED” features the works of National Artist Nick Joaquin during the time social media was but an idea.

Show dates: April 19 to 21, 26 to 29, and May 03 to 05 at 6:30 p.m. at the PCC Center Studio, Technology Building, FEU Manila.

Due to the intimacy of the staging for this production, there will be limited seats.

Parties may contact the President’s Committee on Culture at (02) 736-4897 or visit the FEU Theater Guild’s social media accounts for more details.

Facebook: facebook.com/FarEasternUniversityTheaterGuild/Twitter:@feutheaterguild

