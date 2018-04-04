Mark Bautista tells all in ‘Tunay na Buhay’

TODAY, “Tunay na Buhay” features singer-actor Mark Bautista.

While Mark went home as the runner-up and not as the champion in the reality talent search “Star for a Night,” his stardom went beyond one night.



Aside from his now-successful singing career, he appeared in many television shows and films. He even ventured into theater when he became part of a musical in London and America.

Recently, his confession as a bisexual in his autobiographical book, “Beyond the Mark,” received different opinions.

Join Rhea Santos as she discovers the true person behind “Pop Heartthrob” Mark Bautista tonight in “Tunay na Buhay” after “Saksi” on GMA-7.

