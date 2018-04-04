Maymay hopes to finish school

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

“PINOY Big Brother” Lucky 7 Ultimate Winner Maymay Entrata has said that she still wants to go back to school as he thanked her brother Vincent for supporting her during her trying years.



“Para sa kuya ko, mahal na mahal kita. At saka pinasasalamatan kita dahil ‘yung time na naghihirap ako, alam mo na posibleng mawala ‘yung scholarship ko, mas pinili mong pumunta sa abroad, para suportahan ang pag-aaral ko,” said Maymay during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN.

Maymay, 20, said that she wanted to give back to her brother by sending him to school.

“At ngayon, gusto ko sana maibalik ‘yung tulong na ibinigay mo sa akin. Gusto ko siyang paaralin kasi gusto ni kuya makapagtapos ng pag-aaral,” she said.

When asked if she still wanted to go back to school, Maymay said: “Mag-aaral pa ako uli, siguro paggraduate niya, siya (brother) naman mag-pa-aral sa akin.”

Dubbed the “Concert Princess,” Maymay will take her “Dream Tour” concert in Imus, Cavite on April 13.

“Para sa akin, hindi ko naman maaabot ito na mag-isa lang ako. Dahil ito sa lahat ng sumuporta sa akin. Sila talaga…grabe kayo!”

Maymay recalled that it was really her mother who initially dreamed of joining the movies. “Naka-try sila mama at saka ‘yung tita ko ng talent talent ba noon dito sa Manila. Tapos mas pinili nilang mag-abroad kasi nandun ‘yung opportunity talaga.”

During the “Legit or Lie” portion of the late-night talk show, Maymay admitted that she falls asleep whenever her artist puts her make-up. “Minsan nananaginip pa ako.”

But Maymay denied that she hurts people if she’s mad or angry. “Umiiyak lang ako mag-isa pagkatapos nun wala na.”

Asked if she and PBB fourth placer Edward Barber say “I love you” to each other, Maymay laughed and said: “I love you as a friend.”

