Pain, pain go away

By Rica Cruz

Hi Ms. Rica,

Last week, I experienced pain while urinating after having sex with my friend. First time ko po maexperience to and hindi ko po alam ang gagawin. What could it mean po?



Ouch

Hello Ouch,

Usually, it’s normal for men to experience a bit of discomfort after intercourse. This could be due to all the rubbing, thrusting, and friction during sexy time. But, there are some discomforts or pain that could be indicators of a more serious issue.

Kapag masakit tuwing umiihi ka, pwedeng dahil ito sa infection of your reproductive or urinary tract. One of the most common cause could be urethritis or inflammation of the urethra. Pwede rin namang galing sa sexually transmitted infection (STI) ang nararamdaman mo: chlamydia, trichimonas, gonorrhea or even from herpes simplex virus.

Ang pinakamagandang gawin para malaman kung ano ang dahilan nito, is to get tested and checked by a doctor. Mas nakakaigi ito para malaman at magamot agad ang nararamdaman mo.

If not treated, what you’re feeling could lead to a more serious infection that could include symptoms such as:

• Blood in urine

• Discharge from the penis

• Testicular pain

•Discomfort during ejaculation

• Itching

• Fever, chills, and vomiting

Pwede rin namang manggaling sa iba pang bagay ang nararamdaman mo, katulad ng, latex allergy or reaction from the type of lubricant, soap, or other products that you might have used during intercourse.

Kung tumagal ang nararamdaman mo nang 2 araw, mas nakakaigi na talagang magpunta sa doctor para makapag-pacheckup.

This way, maaagapan mo ang sakit and matutulungan ka kung ano pang pwede mo gawin para hindi na ito mangyari ulit.

That way, you’ll be able to enjoy sex in the future! Goodluck! #takeitfromthesexymind

With love and lust,

Rica

***

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me atwww.facebook.com/TheSexyMind

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Marriage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

