PBA: Romeo joins TNT in trade

By JONAS TERRADO

Terrence Romeo’s desire to join a championship contender was finally realized yesterday after GlobalPort sent one of the league’s most popular players to TNT KaTropa in a trade involving two centers and a pair of future picks.



GlobalPort shipped Romeo and Yousef Taha to TNT in exchange for Mo Tautuaa, a first round pick in 2020 and a second round selection in 2021 in a deal that the league finally approved after the initial trade papers was rejected several weeks earlier.

“It’s sad to let go one of hottest players in the land, but we will not stand in the way of one’s desire and happiness. So with a heavy heart, we are trading our top star,” said GlobalPort team manager Bonnie Tan.

“This is a win-win solution for us and the camp of Terrence. We have so much respect for the guy, but we as a team must move on towards our main goal which is to get better and contend for our first-ever championship. Besides, Tautuaa could be the missing link to our championship aspiration,” added Tan.

Romeo had long sought for a chance to leave GlobalPort and gain a strong chance of finally winning his first PBA title since being drafted in 2013.

Trade talks surfaced anew in the Philippine Cup when Romeo and coach Pido Jarencio exchanged words during GlobalPort’s quarterfinal loss to Magnolia a month ago.

The scoring champion last season will reunite with TNT coach Nash Racela, his mentor when he played his final season with Far Eastern University in 2013 while also joining forces with ex-Tamaraw teammates RR Pogoy and RR Garcia.

It also made TNT an even more deeper squad after acquiring Jericho Cruz in the Philippine Cup eliminations and Don Trollano last week. Both were traded from Rain or Shine in separate deals.

The trade incidentally came after the league announced a match pitting TNT and GlobalPort as teams that will meet in the opener of the Commissioner’s Cup set April 22 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

