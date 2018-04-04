PBA: San Mig eyes 3-1 lead vs Magnolia

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Jonas Terrado

Game Today

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7 p.m. – Magnolia vs San Miguel

(San Miguel leads series 2-1)

The San Miguel Beermen shoot for a commanding 3-1 lead and move a step closer to capturing a fourth straight crown when they clash with the Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok in Game 4 of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals tonight at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.



Its confidence on a high after bouncing back from a Game 1 meltdown with back-to-back victories, San Miguel tries to put a stranglehold on the best-of-seven series in the 7 p.m. affair, though coach Leo Austria still feels a bit wary of a potential Magnolia fightback.

“This is only the second win, we need to win another two games for us to be declared as champions, and there’s a lot of things that may happen in the next few games dahil they don’t want to be down 1-3,” said Austria.

But Austria also believes his players have learned their lessons from losing a 20-point lead in the 105-103 loss in the series opener after the Beermen responded with the 92-77 and 111-87 victories in Games 2 and 3.

Game 3 became a showcase of how San Miguel can be more lethal than expected, when its second unit led by Matt Ganuelas-Rosser, Brian Heruela and Gabby Espinas played a decisive role in a fourth quarter breakaway that left Magnolia helpless.

Their timely contributions came amid the strong plays of Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos, who have both played big in lieu of June Mar Fajardo being defended heavily by Magnolia’s frontline and Chris Ross and Alex Cabagnot providing lesser contributions.

Lassiter is averaging 20.3 points on 21-of-45 shooting, making a strong case for the Finals MVP award should San Miguel ends up victorious, while Santos posted 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds in the three finals games.

Hotshots coach Chito Victolero admitted his team is in a quandary as to whether it will continue hounding Fajardo on the post, put more focus on the perimeter or have a good balance of both gambits.

“Siguro we just have to pick our poison now,” said Victolero. “Ang kalakasan ng San Miguel is kung ma-stop mo si June Mar, other guys will step up. You guard the other guys, June Mar will explode for 30 or 40 points. So mahirap kalaban talaga.”

Offense is also what the Hotshots are hoping to get plenty of, with Mark Barroca being the only bright spot in Game 3 setback with 22 points as Ian Sangalang struggled and Paul Lee failing to sustain a solid start.

Related

comments