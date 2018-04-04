The appearance on the road to Emmaus

Gospel Reading: Lk 24:13-35

That very day, the first day of the week, two of Jesus’ disciples were going to a village seven miles from Jerusalem called Emmaus… And it happened that while they were conversing and debating, Jesus himself drew near and walked with them, but their eyes were prevented from recognizing him. He asked them, “What are you discussing as you walk along?” … “What sort of things?”



They said to him, “The things that happened to Jesus the Nazarene… how our chief priests and rulers both handed him over to a sentence of death and crucified him. But we were hoping that he would be the one to redeem Israel… Some women from our group, however, have astounded us: they were at the tomb early in the morning and did not find his Body; they came back and reported that they had indeed seen a vision of angels who announced that he was alive. …

And he said to them, “Oh, how foolish you are! How slow of heart to believe all that the prophets spoke! Was it not necessary that the Christ should suffer these things and enter into his glory?” Then beginning with Moses and all the prophets, he interpreted to them what referred to him in all the Scriptures. As they approached the village to which they were going, he gave the impression that he was going on farther.

But they urged him, “Stay with us, for it is nearly evening and the day is almost over.” So he went in to stay with them. And it happened that, while he was with them at table, he took bread, said the blessing, broke it, and gave it to them. With that their eyes were opened and they recognized him, but he vanished from their sight. … So they set out at once and returned to Jerusalem where they found gathered together the eleven and those with them who were saying, “The Lord has truly been raised and has appeared to Simon!” Then the two recounted what had taken place on the way and how he was made known to them in the breaking of the bread.

REFLECTION

He interpreted… the scriptures

When the Gospel writers searched the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament), they were guided by what the risen Christ said to the two disciples on the road to Emmaus: “Then beginning with Moses and all the prophets, he interpreted to them what referred to him in all the Scriptures.” In truth, when the sacred writers wrote down the oracles, they were thinking of the events close to their time. But the original meaning of the words is not exhausted by their historical contexts. Scholars speak of the “fuller meaning” of Scriptures that is revealed in the life and message of Jesus of Nazareth.

When Isaiah spoke of someone like a lamb that is led to the slaughter, and like a sheep that is silent before its shearers and not opening his mouth (cf Is 53:7), he was referring to a mysterious figure he called the “Suffering Servant” of the Lord. But given the premise that Jesus is the fulfillment of Scriptures, the sufferings of the Servant acquire new meaning in Jesus’ passion and death.

* * *

