Will former BB Nelda Ibe compete in Miss World PH?

By ROBERT R. REQUINTINA

IS former Bb. Pilipinas Globe 2017 Nelda Ibe, who won 1st runner-up in the Miss Globe 2017 beauty contest in Albania, really giving Miss World Philippines pageant another shot?



This after Ibe announced on Instagram that many want her to compete again in Miss World Philippines contest this year.

“Many are encouraging me to give it a try for the second time around and I don’t want to regret anything in my life,” Ibe said on Instagram.

“I’m more than ready for another challenge. Yes I conquered the globe but my heart, my purpose and my story is worth sharing back to my first love, Miss World. Yes to Miss World Philippines,” she added.

Supporters of Ibe appeared excited on her planned journey to the national pageant based on comments on social media.

But some supporters cast doubt on the news because it was shared on IG on April Fool’s Day. One day after Ibe made the announcement, the beauty queen closed the comments section of her Instagram but she retained her post. Two days later, she deleted the post.

Known as the Pilot Beauty Queen of Bb. Pilipinas 2017, Ibe’s new hint was in contrast to her earlier statement that she would focus on aviation after Bb. Pilipinas.

Two months before Ibe relinquished her Binibini crown, Ibe said that she wanted to become a pilot. She added that she did not pursue the television offer anymore to return as co-host in Kapuso game show “Wowowin” with Willie Revillame.

“Babalik ako sa aviation,” said Ibe in January during an exclusive interview for TEMPO. “I’m continuing my exams for my commercial license pilot and then renewal na lang ng mga licenses.”

However, it appeared that Ibe has changed her plans. She also described her stint in Bb. Pilipinas as “incredible.”

The Binibining Pilipinas and Miss World Philippines pageants are perceived as strong rivals in beauty contests.

Ibe first competed in Miss World Philippines 2014 pageant where she was named second princess. In the same batch, Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters won fourth princess. The contest was won by television personality Valerie Weigmann.

The Miss World Philippines Organization has yet to release details of this year’s screening and competition.

Ibe graduated with a BA degree in English from Tarlac University.

