Ateneo survives UST, reaches F4

By Kristel Satumbaga

Games Saturday

(Mall of Asia Arena)

8 a.m. – UST vs Ateneo (Men’s)

10 a.m. – UP vs La Salle (Men’s)

2 p.m. – Adamson vs FEU (Women’s)

4 p.m. – UP vs Ateneo (Women’s)

Ateneo showed steely resolve and outlasted University of Santo Tomas, 25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 25-17, 15-9, to book a Final Four berth in UAAP women’s volleyball yesterday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Facing the specter of another collapse, the Lady Eagles regrouped after losing the second and third sets to prevail and advance to the semis for the ninth straight season.

Kat Tolentino pumped in 17 attacks, two blocks and two aces to finish with 21 points as Ateneo clinched its ninth victory against three losses to remain at second place behind early semifinalist La Salle.

Jho Maraguinot also co-starred for Ateneo’s win with 19 points, while skipper Maddie Madayag added 11 points.

Sis Rondina scored 21 points in a losing effort for UST, which put its semis bid in peril after dropping to 4-8.

Earlier, National University bounced back from a shock loss to Adamson by downing University of the Philippines, 25-12, 19-25, 25-15, 25-20, to regain the solo lead in men’s action.

Already in the semis, the Bulldogs dominated the Maroons in all departments on the way to notching their 10th win in 12 starts.

The Falcons, on the other hand, boosted their own semis bid with a 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 29-27 victory over the La Salle Spikers.

The Bulldogs were on fire they produced 51 kills and were equally sharp on the defensive end with 14 blocks. They also fired 10 aces in the one and a half hour match.

NU coach Dante Alinsunurin stuck with his first six throughout the match and was not disappointed with five players scoring in twin figures.

