Ex-cop chief arrested for murder

By Zaldy Comanda

CAMP DANGWA, Benguet – The long arm of the law finally caught up with a former ranking cop who has made himself scarce in the last couple of years after being implicated in a murder case.



Diosdado Mirador Mejala, former police chief of Tubao, La Union was arrested by authorities in front of the PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service office in Camp Crame, Quezon City, Monday.

Mejala is wanted for the 2014 murder of Frank Joselito Dacanay Lopez, who, prior to his death, has been openly criticizing the proliferation of flies in Tubao allegedly caused by poultry farms.

Considered the region’s fifth Most Wanted Person (MWP), Mejala had been in hiding since 2015.

Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) Regional Director Police Chief Supt. Edward Carranza said Mejalla was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Maria Ligaya Itliong-Rivera, the Presiding Judge of Regional Trial Court Branch 5 in Baguio City, for the case of murder filed against him.

comments