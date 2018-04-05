GMA welcomes new stars

By Nestor Cuartero

OUT OF THE BOX: They all want to stay out of the box, a new term and life goal among millennial actors.

The new set of artists to join GMA Artist Center swear by this career direction as the network officially welcomed new aspiring stars Kyline Alcantara, Patricia Tumulak, Donita Nose, Shaira Diaz, Kelley Day, Joaquin Manansala, and boy group JBK.

All of them said they’re eager to take their career to the next level.

To excel in what they do best.

First up is “Kambal, Karibal” star Kyline Alcantara, who has been getting good notices for her good performance in the primetime show.

Patricia Tumulak declares her penchant for physical roles. “Na-enjoy ko nang sobra ang pagiging Black Super Ma’am, so I want more of that.’’

TRY KO LAHAT: For “The Stepdaughters” cast member Donita Nose, landing hosting jobs side by side drama shows is a career goal.

“Gusto kong ma-try lahat!”

Meanwhile, former TROPS actress Shaira Diaz is ready to do more challenging roles, especially in the action and fantasy genre.

She’s not against applying prosthetics on her pretty face.

This summer, Shaira looks forward to starring as a fire fighter with fellow Kapuso David Licauco in Regal Films’ “Because I Love You.”

BREAKAWAY STAR: “The One That Got Away” cast member Kelley Day says she transferred to GMA for self-growth.

“I was working with a group for more than a year and I enjoyed it. But I realized I wanted to be known as Kelley Day.

This is a risk I took because I know that if I’m content, I’m not pushing myself enough,” the Fil-British actress revealed.

For Joaquin Manansala, he is thankful for the opportunity to show a different side of him.

Meanwhile The Millennial Trio JBK, composed of Joshua Bulot, Bryan del Rosario, and Kim Ordonio, is a boy group best known for their stint in “X Factor UK.”

