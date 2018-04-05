Nadine reveals insecurities in life

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By ROBERT R. REQUINTNA

KAPAMILYA star Nadine Lustre has revealed that she was insecure of her skin color while growing up.

“It’s a long process. Growing up I had a lot of insecurities….a lot of things that I wanted to change physically,” said Lustre during an interview on “Tonight With Boy Abunda” on ABS CBN. “Ang dami kong gustong magawa. Ang feeling ko ang daming mali sa akin.”



“So growing up I had to deal with those things na kung paano ko matatanggap or paano ko ma-a-accept ‘yung flaws ko.

And that’s what I’ve learned and that’s what I did;

“And because I am free from all those insecurities, free from negativity, I have that power to inspire other girls like me,” she said.

Lustre remembered those days when she would audition for television commercials despite her insecurity in skin color.

“I remember before pag pupunta ako ng mga VTR for TV commercials, we would line-up mga chairs yan and then nag-aantay kami matawag for the VTR and then lahat ng katabi ko ay mestiza;

“Pumasok sa isip ko na lahat ng naa-approve for VTRs are all mestizas. There was a point in my life na sana mestiza na lang ako so that I can get projects and work also;

“I went through that because I was so insecure about my myself. And then I realized that I am unique, no one else has what I have. I just became proud of it, I just embraced it,” she said.

Lustre appeared on the late-night show to promote her latest movie “Never Not Love You’’ opposite James Reid.

Related

comments