Petron eyes 9th straight PSL win

By JEROME LAGUNZAD

Games Today (The Arena, San Juan City)

4:15 p.m. – Petron vs Sta. Lucia

7:00 p.m. – F2 Logistics vs Cignal

Powerhouse Petron seeks to stretch its impressive winning start while Sta. Lucia tries to keep itself in the hunt for a quarterfinal incentive as they square off today in the 2018 Chooks to Go-Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix at The Arena in San Juan City.

Game time is at 4:15 p.m. with the Blaze Spikers determined to extend their winning streak to nine and the Lady Realtors out to bounce back from a tough 20-25, 18-25, 25-20, 22-25 loss to the Cocolife Asset Managers last Tuesday.

Cignal, smarting from a 23-25, 25-27, 25-21, 30-32 setback to two-time tournament champion Foton two days ago, is also eager to rediscover its winning ways as the HD Spikers collide with defending champion F2 Logistics Cargo Movers at 7 p.m.

While Petron (8-0) and F2 Logistics (7-1) have already secured the first two twice-to-beat incentives in the quarterfinals, the race for the other two bonus remains wide open among four other teams, including Cignal and Sta. Lucia.

The HD Spikers fell prey to the Cargo Movers, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14, in their first-round meeting, with reigning tourney MVP MJ Perez and setter Kim Fajardo inflicting heavy damage.

But Cignal coach Edgar Barroga is confident his wards, mainly imports Jeane Horton and Sonja Milanovic alongside local stars Rachel Anne Daquis, Cherry Vivas and Janine Navarro, can come up with a better performance.

“All we have to do now is to go all out and keep a positive attitude because we may never know what will happen in the next few games,” said Barroga. “If we win our next two games, then we’ll have a shot at the twice-to-beat advantage.”

