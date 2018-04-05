Re-orientation for ex-rebels

By Mike U. Crsimundo

BUTUAN CITY – Change has come in Maco, Compostela Valley with over a thousand former New People’s Army (NPA) rebels taking part in a reorientation program conducted by the Army’s 71st Infantry Battallion at a gym in Barangay Anibongan, Monday.



1st Lt. Jhocell D. Asis, Civil Military Operation (CMO) officer of the 71st IB, said the program is meant to help former rebels adjust to living in mainstream society.

Among those who attended the program were 1,204 former NPA members from different barangays in Maco namely Barangay Sangab, New Visayas, Magangit, Concepcion, Taglawig, New Asturias, Lapu-lapu, Dumlan, Anibongan, Mipangi, and Libay-libay.

The former rebels were given a chance to ask the officials questions regarding the terms of their surrender.

The activity culminated with the returnees denouncing their allegiance to the NPA.

