‘Tarzan and Jane’ retold

2 SHARES Share Tweet

“DAIG Kayo ng Lola Ko” on Sunday, April 8, tells the story of “Tarzan and Jane.”

During their annual general cleaning, Moira cried while looking at family pictures. She says it has been a year since she was added to their family and she will forever be thankful.



Even if she is not related to them at all, they treated her as family. Lola Goreng (Gloria Romero) says loving someone is not based on being related. Just like a man who was raised by gorillas in a jungle.

Long time ago, two gorilllas, Kala and Terchak (a couple) found an infant crying in an abandoned tree house in the heart of the jungle. Beside the baby boy are the lifeless body of his parents. Minutes before the two arrived, Sabor, a fierce tigress killed the poor boy’s parents.

Kala instantly took pity on the boy whom she named Tarzan while Terchak was hesitant to take him in as he is human. But Kala insisted and took the boy home.

This week’s episode guests Gil Cuerva, Julie Anne San Jose, Archie Alemania, Diva Montelaba, Tess Bomb, Toby Alejar, and Chrome Cosio.

Related

comments