25 suspects caught in Cavite drug bust

By Anthony Giron

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – Police rounded up 25 individuals following a drug raid Wednesday in Barangay Pasong Camachile II, General Trias City.



Seized during the operation were 31 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu and two .38 cal. revolvers.

A brief exchange of gunfire occurred during the operation with one of the suspects identified as Aljohn Cruz, shooting at arresting policemen who also shot back, incapacita ting him with a shot to his left leg.

Cruz has since been brought to the General Trias Medical Center for treatment.

Also brought to the same hospital was suspect Derek Alberto who sustained an abrasion in the head following a chase with authorities.

All of the suspects as with the evidence gathered during the operation have been brought to Camp Gen. Pantaleon Garcia.

