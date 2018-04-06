Bakit nag-split sina Channing Tatum at Jenna Dewan?

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By Robert R. Requintina

SHOCKED ang Hollywood nang mag-announce sina Channing Tatum at Jenna Dewan na maghihiwalay na sila matapos ang siyam na taong pagsasama.



Pero bakit nga ba sila naghiwalay?

Base sa mga sari-saring reports, wala pa namang third party ang nasasangkot sa hiwalayan ng isa sa mga tinuturing na strong couple sa entertainment world.

Subali’t tinuturo na pressure sa trabaho ang isa sa dahilan ng kanilang hiwalayan. Si Channing ay naging busy sa paggawa ng apat na pelikula na naka-line up ipalabas ngayong 2018 samantalang si Jenna ay naging abala rin sa isang proyekto.

Isa pa rin daw sa dahilan ng kanilang paghihiwalay ay mas ginugusto pa ni Channing, 37, na manatili sa Alabama kung saan siya nagmula kesa tumambay sa Hollywood kung wala siyang ginagawa.

Hindi raw type ni Channing ang glitz and glamour ng Hollywood, ayon sa mga report. Si Jenna naman ay type manatili sa Hollywood.

Noong Lunes, April 2, naglabas ng anunsiyo sina Channing at Jenna sa Instagram na maghihiwalay na silang dalawa.

Nagkakilala sila Channing at si Jenna sa set ng “Step Up” noong 2006. Makalipas ang tatlong taon, ikinasal ang dalawa sa Church Estates Vineyards sa Malibu, California noong July 2009.

Ilan pa sa mga sikat na pelikulang nagawa ni Channing ay ang “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” “21 Jump Street,” “Dear John,” The Vow,” “Magic Mike,” at “Foxcatcher.”

Heto ang buong announcement ng kanilang hiwalayan blues sa Instagram:

“Hey world! So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for.

“We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into ‘alternative facts.’

“So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.

“There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.

“We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

Related

comments